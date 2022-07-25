European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco spoke in a TV (gated) interview on Monday.

He said the European Central Bank 'gradual' monetary policy moves would be 'step by step', and 'not being very slow'.

Visco also remarked on bond spreads (vis Reuters):

Italy is paying too high a premium to borrow on the bond market due to uncertainty over its economic policy

"I still think that the current spread with respect to German Bunds is somehow much higher than what would be justified by the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country"