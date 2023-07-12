Boris Vujčić is the Governor of the Croatian National Bank and therefore a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council.

He spoke in a seminar on Wednesday:

  • "I still think that, particularly for the inflation outlook, risks are a bit elevated but are getting more balanced than they used to be,"
  • said he thinks the ECB is likely to raise rates this month
  • said that once the bank is done hiking, it is unlikely to declare that it was done and will rather just observe data to see if further action was needed
vujcic ecb 21 June 2023