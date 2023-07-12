Boris Vujčić is the Governor of the Croatian National Bank and therefore a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council.
He spoke in a seminar on Wednesday:
- "I still think that, particularly for the inflation outlook, risks are a bit elevated but are getting more balanced than they used to be,"
- said he thinks the ECB is likely to raise rates this month
- said that once the bank is done hiking, it is unlikely to declare that it was done and will rather just observe data to see if further action was needed