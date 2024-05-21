European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke in an interview on Irish TV:
"I'm really confident that we have inflation under control"
"The forecast that we have for next year and the year after that is really getting very, very close to target, if not at target. So, I am confident that we've gone to a control phase"
On the June 6 ECB meeting, she confirmed a cut is a strong likelihood:
- “No predicament, no prescription, no commitment, but it is a case that if the data that we receive reinforces the confidence level that we have – that we will deliver 2pc inflation in the medium term, which is our objective, our mission, our duty – then there is a strong likelihood”