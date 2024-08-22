Justin had the data on the substantial slowdown:

Via Morgan Stanley:

  • "We think that the first quarter has likely been the peak for negotiated wages in the euro area,"
  • "In addition, the expected slowdown of momentum in compensations per employee sends an important signal that wage growth is on the way down. Overall, we think that this provides enough evidence for the ECB that wages are heading the right way"

ECB officials are starting to roll out the cut hints too:

ECB AI