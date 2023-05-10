>
ICYMI - Federal Reserve insider Timiraos says an FOMC pause over summer "appears likely"
Eamonn Sheridan
Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos (gated): officials were already leaning toward taking a summer vacation from interest rate increases to see if they have done enough to slow the economy and Federal Reserve
Wednesday’s inflation report makes that easier because it showed price pressures aren’t worsening and might soon be slowing as muted growth in rental-housing costs feed through to official inflation gauges.
I refer to Timiraos as a
'Fed insider' due to his apparent (pretty clear) leak of a Fed decision back in the middle of 2022.
Earlier:
