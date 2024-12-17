Greg had this posted earlier on Monday:

Over the weekend WSJ TImiraos said that although "investors expect a third in a row rate cut", that officials of the Fed are also ready to slow or even stop, lowering rates after that.

Referring to this from the Wall Street Journal 'Fed watcher'. Unusually, the article is not gated if you want to check it out:

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates again this week, but some officials are concerned about inflation and the potential for cutting too far.

Fed Chair Powell is trying to balance the risks of cutting too much or not enough.

The labor market remains in a delicate equilibrium, with hiring rates low but layoffs also low, and the unemployment rate has drifted up to 4.2%.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement is due on Wednesday at 2pm US Eastern time. Powell's press conference follows a half hour later.