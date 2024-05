The 2024 BOJ-IMES Conference continues today in Tokyo.

The theme is "Price Dynamics and Monetary Policy Challenges -- Lessons Learned and Going Forward"

At 0455 GMT / 0055 US Eastern time all the above central bankers:

Fed's Bowman & Mester,

ECB's Schnabel

SNB's Jordan,

BOJ's HImino

will be speaking on a panel.

One of these is the odd one out, trying to raise rates .... ;-)