Greg had the comments as they hit (read from the bottom up for the chronology:
- More from Brainard: Inflation a significant challenge for all Americans
- Fed's Brainard: It will take time for cumulative tightening to bring inflation down
- Fed's Evans now on CNBC: Fed looking for improvements in inflation
- More from Fed's Evans: Need to see inflation coming down
- Fed's Evans: US can lower inflation relatively quickly w/o recession/higher unemployment
Both Evans and Brainard were less hawkish than their colleagues have been. Not by much. Check out those links above for the story.