Bullard and Waller have, in past months, been ahead of other FOMC members in seeking faster, front-loaded,  Federal Reserve  rate hikes. The two are thus towards the more credible end of the FOMC spectrum.

Both were on the speaking circuit on Thursday during US time, both expressing support for a 0.75% rate hike rather than 1%.

Waller is watching data, says if retail sales and housing data come in string that could prompt him to swing to favouring +1% in July.

The next Fed rate hike will be announced July 27:

fomc 2022 dates