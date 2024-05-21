Greg had Mester's comments here:
Its worth checking the post out, Mester's remarks are a good summary of the Fed is at right now.
Mester had 3 cuts in her forecast up until April but has now dialled that back:
"I was on the record before saying I was at the median [forecast] which was three. The developments I've seen in the economy right now, I would not think that that's still appropriate,"
Mester cited (speaking on Bloomberg TV):
- inflation risks have moved up since Q1
- the real economy is "a little big stronger than I anticipated"
--
the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is in June, 11 and12, it'll have an updated dot plot. The current plot has
- 10 FOMC officials had three cuts
- 9 had two or fewer
That'll ratchet lower in June.