Adam had the main points from Federal Reserve Board of Governors Christopher Waller. waller spoke at an event in Europe on Monday.

The only asset as a central banker to fighting inflation is credibility

Without credibility, inflation expectations will become unanchored

(More at Adam's post linked above).

On Waller's immediate outlook for Fed policy:

"If inflation doesn't go away, that... rate is going a lot higher, and soon,"

Full text is here:

Speech by Governor Waller on the economic outlook and thoughts on a soft landing