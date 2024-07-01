Comments from Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams were published on Monday:

said he continues to believe price pressures are moderating

"I'm confident that we at the Fed are on a path to achieving our 2% inflation goal on a sustained basis,"

Williams spoke in a video made on Sunday for a Bank for International Settlements conference. His comments were made public on Monday.

As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the Bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Indeed, he is vice-chair of the Committee (Powell is Chair of the Committee).