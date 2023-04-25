Via Fitch (the ratings folks) on Tuesday:
- The ECB started reducing its balance sheet in March and is likely to pick up the pace of so-called quantitative tightening (QT) in July
- we expect the size of the balance sheet to decline for several years, with bond holdings shrinking at a gradual pace
- QT will complement the higher ECB’s policy rate and recover some of the diminishing policy space to use asset purchase programmes
There is more here (may be gated):
‘ECB Starts QT in a More Turbulent World’
QT bear