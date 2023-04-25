Via Fitch (the ratings folks) on Tuesday:

The ECB started reducing its balance sheet in March and is likely to pick up the pace of so-called quantitative tightening (QT) in July

we expect the size of the balance sheet to decline for several years, with bond holdings shrinking at a gradual pace

QT will complement the higher ECB’s policy rate and recover some of the diminishing policy space to use asset purchase programmes

There is more here (may be gated):

‘ECB Starts QT in a More Turbulent World’

QT bear