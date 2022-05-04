Earlier posts, read from the bottom up for the chronology

Powell opening statement: Inflation is much too high

If you are just waking up, the main points, in (very, very) brief:

Federal Open Market Committee raised the target range for the Federal Funds policy rate by 50 basis points (bps), to between 0.75% and 1.0%

FOMC announced the start of the Bank's balance sheet runoff. The pace of runoff was confirmed today as $95 bn/month ($60 bn in U.S. Treasuries and $35 billion in Agency MBS). There is a three-month phase-in period.

At Powell's news conference he said a 75bp hike is not being actively considered