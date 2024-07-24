William Dudley served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009 to 2018.

Dudley's long held previous view was for a rate cut later this year, but:

"The facts have changed, so I’ve changed my mind. The Fed should cut, preferably at next week’s policy-making meeting,"

The Fed meet on July 30 and 31.

Duds cites:

the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy are having a visible effect

signs of slowing growth are appearing in the the labor market

three-month average unemployment rate rising 0.43% from its low point in the prior 12 months to a rate that could spark a recession, the rate is now very close to "the 0.5% threshold that, as identified by the Sahm Rule, has invariably signaled a US recession"

inflation continues to slow, not "far above the central bank’s 2% objective"

