The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is Wednesday:
- statement is due Wednesday February 1 at 2pm US ET (1900 GMT) with Powell's presser following a half hour, later.
Earlier:
---
ICYMI, Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers spoke with Bloomberg (gated).
- "I don’t think it’s a time to be committing to rate hikes, given the indications of softness that we have seen from a number of quarters,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. At the same time, the possibility of rate increases shouldn’t be taken off the table, he said.
- The Fed needs to “maintain maximum flexibility in an economy where things could go either either way,”
- “They’re driving the vehicle on a very, very foggy night.”
Can relate ... ;-)