The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is Wednesday:

statement is due Wednesday February 1 at 2pm US ET (1900 GMT) with Powell's presser following a half hour, later.

ICYMI, Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers spoke with Bloomberg (gated).

"I don’t think it’s a time to be committing to rate hikes, given the indications of softness that we have seen from a number of quarters,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. At the same time, the possibility of rate increases shouldn’t be taken off the table, he said.

The Fed needs to “maintain maximum flexibility in an economy where things could go either either way,”

“They’re driving the vehicle on a very, very foggy night.”

