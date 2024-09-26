Here's something else to worry about.

A speaker at the S&P Global Ratings European Financial Institutions Conference 2024 in London said "Central banks are not ready to deal with an AI-driven crisis in the banking industry".

The comment is from Jon Danielsson, director of the Systemic Risk Centre and reader in finance at the London School of Economics.

Says an AI-driven crisis in the global banking sector would be driven by speed, at a much faster pace than crises in the past.

Yeah, I guess so.

Best to stick with making amusing pics: