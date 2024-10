I posted the headline on this yesterday:

But the Bank of Japan kept me tiede up and I did;t get a chance to add in a bit more. Here we go:

GS expect a 25bp rate cut from Bank of England next week, November 7

then a hold in December (the BoE meeting is December 19)

then a cut to follow at the first meeting for 2025, February 6

the Bank of England Bank Rate projected to fall to 3% by the ned of next year

Not everyone is on board with a November BoE cut: