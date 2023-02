Goldman Sachs economist had cut their probaility call of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months earlier this month.

They've issued a note today affirming this. Its not new info.

Goldman Sachs were at 35% but now assesses the probability at 25%

down from a previous 35% forecast



GS cite:

continued strength in the labor market

early signs of improvement in business surveys

suggest that the risk of a near-term slump has diminished notably