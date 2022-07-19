Goldman Sachs President Waldron spoke in a Bloomberg TV (may be gated) interview on Tuesday, US time.
- “You’re seeing the Fed move quite aggressively ... to get on top of what’s significant inflation building in the economy, clearly trying to front load a lot of the moves -- policy moves -- to try to deal with inflation”
- Goldman Sachs ... we expect them to continue to be aggressive in fighting inflation”
- “We are forecasting a terminal rate kind of in the mid-3% range”
Graph via link here
Long way to go ...