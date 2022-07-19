Goldman Sachs President Waldron spoke in a Bloomberg TV (may be gated) interview on Tuesday, US time.

“You’re seeing the Fed move quite aggressively ... to get on top of what’s significant inflation building in the economy, clearly trying to front load a lot of the moves -- policy moves -- to try to deal with inflation”

Goldman Sachs ... we expect them to continue to be aggressive in fighting inflation”

“We are forecasting a terminal rate kind of in the mid-3% range”

