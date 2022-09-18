I posted over the weekend on the Federal Reserve , ICYMI:

Goldman Sachs on the US economy - more aggressive Fed, higher unemployment, lower growth

Goldman Sachs have revised their projection for next week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. GS expects the FOMC to hike 75 basis points, up from 50 basis points previously.

  • “We expect the FOMC to deliver a third 75bp rate hike at its September meeting, taking the funds rate to 3-3.25%. The bond market is pricing a one-in-four chance of a 100bp hike.”
  • “We expect the median dot to show the funds rate at 4-4.25% at end-2022, an additional hike to a peak of 4.25-4.5% in 2023, one cut in 2024 .. Some FOMC participants will likely see forecasting cuts as counterproductive after pleading with the bond market in August.”
  • sees 50 bp hike in November
    sees 50 bp hike in December
    sees the fed funds rate peaking at 4-4.25% by the end of 2022

The Federal Open Market Committee meeting is this week, statement due Wednesday 21 September at 1800 GMT with Chair Powell's news conference following half an hour later.

fed September meeting 19 September 2022

