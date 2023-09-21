If you didn't get the memo its 'higher for longer' for the Federal Reserve:

Goldman Sachs were previously forecasting the first FOMC cut in Q2 of 2024.

Adding in a little more now from GS analysts:

  • participants appeared to move away from the view that monetary policy tightening could weigh on growth with a long lag next year, which weakens one argument for cutting
  • "We think this means that inflation will have to fall further than we previously assumed for the FOMC to cut.
