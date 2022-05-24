Guggenheim Partners' Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd speaking on Tuesday from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Reuters with the info:

"The neutral rate is probably lower than where the Fed thinks it is ... by June when the Fed funds rate is expected to be about 1.75%, any tightening beyond that would be restrictive,"

Cites a slowing economy and deteriorating market fundamentals. Said market participants and policymakers alike have underestimated the impacts of shrinking the central bank's balance sheet while simultaneously hiking rates:

thinks a recession can be avoided if the Fed pivots to a more accommodative stance by the end of the year, barring which, he anticipates one in 2023.