International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas spoke on Tuesday (US time).

He had remarks on the Fed posted earlier:

and the IMF published its latest growth forecasts on Tuesday:

Gourinchas also spoke on Japan, concerned on short term inflation but seems a little more confident gfurhter out:

Bank of Japan faces challenge in ensuring price stability in short-to-medium term

Cuts Japan 2024 economy growth forecast to 0.7% from 0.9% projected in April on auto disruptions.

Strong outcome of wage talks likely to support turnaround in Japan consumption in H2

Wage growth with weak productivity gains may make it difficult for firms to moderate price increases.