International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas spoke on Tuesday (US time).
He had remarks on the Fed posted earlier:
and the IMF published its latest growth forecasts on Tuesday:
Gourinchas also spoke on Japan, concerned on short term inflation but seems a little more confident gfurhter out:
- Bank of Japan faces challenge in ensuring price stability in short-to-medium term
- Cuts Japan 2024 economy growth forecast to 0.7% from 0.9% projected in April on auto disruptions.
- Strong outcome of wage talks likely to support turnaround in Japan consumption in H2
- Wage growth with weak productivity gains may make it difficult for firms to moderate price increases.