Treat it as the calm before the storm, because tomorrow it could get gnarly.

As I posted earlier this week, a couple of times:

Bank of Japan Governor-nominee Kazuo Ueda speaks in a confirmation hearing in the lower house of the Japanese parliament on Friday, 24 February.

This'll give us the first clue of his views on the direction of monetary policy since he became the draft pick. Some sort of move towards policy normalization is widely expected, but the timing is very uncertain.

Justin had this: