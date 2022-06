Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a former ECB president, the immediate predecssor to current Presdient Lagarde.

Draghi was speaking on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

the US has full employment, & US inflation excluding energy and raw material prices is much higher than in the euro zone

For this reason, while interest hikes are "inevitable" in Eurozone "the pace of adjustment is bound to be more gradual"

