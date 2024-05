JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon spoke with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, sounding very cautious:

"underlying inflation may not go away the way people expect it to"

"there are a lot of inflationary forces in front of us that may keep it a little bit higher than people expect."

Dimon added that the chances of monetary policy staying unchanged, or even tightening further are higher than many expect, and that soft-landing hopes should be half of what they are.