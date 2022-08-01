Overnight issue from Moody's analysts. Forecasting:

Federal Reserve policy rate to end this year in the 3.5 to 3.75% range

and above 4% by March 2023

More:

Says that data from the US and Eurozone are confirming slowing momentum in their economies

US and euro-zone interest-sensitive consumer, residential, business investment activity will continue to moderate over coming quarters

US real GDP growth of 2.1% expected this year and 1.3% in 2023

Periodic disruptions of gas supply from Russia will cause growth in the euro area to decelerate sharply.

Moody's baseline scenario if for euro area real GDP expected to grow 2.2% in 2022 and by 0.9% in 2023

On the ECB and Fed:

FOMC expected to continue with front-loaded rate increases in upcoming meetings

Expecting ECB to embark on a hawkish monetary policy path over the course of its upcoming meetings in the euro area.