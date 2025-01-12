December payroll data from the US was much stronger than expected:

The +256,000 headline significantly beat expectations of 160,000.

The highest expected was +200,000, while the 140K-185K range showed the most clustering. If you didn't know this going into the data you are missing out. Results that are well outside of what is expected usually precipitate big moves, as evident on Friday. Its why Guisseppe and I post such data ahead of major releases such as NFP, CPI and such.

Anyway, back to Morgan Stanley.

After the super-strong data analysts there are unmoved on their Fed expectations: