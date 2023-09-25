Morgan Stanley says that a full government shutdown will halt the flow of economic data, leaving the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the dark over the economy

"In monetary policy making, uncertainty tends to lead to policy paralysis,"

"If it's a full government shutdown, then you don't really get any of the government data,"

"And so if we're lacking data that the Fed can officially sink its teeth into, then that's going to lead to an inability to make a decision about the path for rates. The lens of the Fed becomes foggy."

The comments are from MS' Ellen Zentner in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Congress will shut down next weekend a deal is not struck. Hardline Republicans are calling for tighter spending controls, a significant hurdle in reaching an agreement to get the legislation passed.