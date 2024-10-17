A note this week from National Australia Bank shifting forward their projection for the RBA:

We have brought forward our expectations for the timing of rate cuts, now seeing a first cut in February 2025 (previously May)

we continue to see a gradual pace of cuts back to 3.10% by early 2026

Main points from the note, in summary:

Nov/Dec cuts ruled out despite GDP growth near 1.0% y/y

Capacity utilization remains elevated

Inflation risks prompt delay in first cut timing

Q3 CPI expected at 0.8% q/q (3.5% y/y) trimmed mean

Labor market holding stronger than expected; unemployment to stabilize ~4.5%

RBA seen engineering soft landing with gradual normalization as inflation subsides while maintaining full employment. Labor market resilience and above-target inflation warrant cautious approach despite slowing growth.

NAB highlight the next key event as Q3, due October 30 - will be impacted by subsidy effects but the detail should show steady progress on inflation.

***

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on November 4 and 5, then December 9 and 10.

Meetings next year for the RBA