From our glossary;

The 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews. The period begins the two Saturdays preceding a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and ends the Thursday following the decision (decisions are always on Wednesdays).

The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is Wednesday, May 3.

A 25 basis points rate hike is around 90% priced in.