Nomura assessed Ueda's comments from Wednesday as being enough to shift their forecast for a Bank of Japan interest rate hike from March to January.

The BoJ meet on January 23 and 24.

Nomura also shifted its forecast for the following BoJ rate hike to July, from ocot previously.

ICYMI, Ueda's comments sent the yen higher in the Tokyo afternoon:

JPY gained after Ueda (arrow) and continued to do so. It also benefitted from some USD weakness overnight: