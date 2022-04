This is a small cut only, but had been flagged:

So far there has been no rate cut, just this RRR cut.

The 25-basis-point cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio will release around 530 bn yuan in long-term liquidity.

The Bank said the cut would assist banks to support industries and firms affected by surging COVID-19 cases.

A 25bp cut is smaller than the usual 50 or 100 bps cut.