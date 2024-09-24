I posted earlier on what the PBoC says they are going to do:

In brief:

will cut reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50bp

will cut 7-day reverse repurchase rate from 1.7% to 1.5%

will cut down payments for 2nd homes

will cut outstanding mortgage rates for individual borrowers by an average of 0.5%

The caveat on all of this is that the Bank made no time line commitment.

Other measures:

will allow funds and brokers to tap PBoC funding to buy stocks

PBoC Governor said we might cut RRR rate further by year end

MLF will be lowered by 0.3%

LPR will be lowered by 0.2 to 0.25%

Again, no specific time line given for all this.

Neverthelss, Chinese stocks have jumped. Property stocks are up nearly 5%.