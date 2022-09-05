The People's Bank of China is not immune to the failings of central banks:
Groupthink is arguably even more insidious in a one-party state like China, where opposing the party line could earn you a visit from the extensive and pervasive state security apparatus. And even worse when you get carted away.
The latest from the PBOC is in trying to deal with yuan weakness, which they oppose due to their fears of capital outflow, with some overnight jawboning trying to support the currency:
And a cut to the FX RR:
I posted, over and over, last week that the PBOC were resisting yuan weakness, this for example:
China's economy is being pummeled by ongoing lockdowns, this the latest via AFP:
- China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Also by power shortages, and the deeply troubled contracting property sector.
Its pretty dark right now, but maybe the darkest hour is right before the dawn. For the good people of China putting up with all this and inept leadership, let's hope so.
-
This guy is seeking a third term, and he'll get it despite his repeated failures.
---
eur