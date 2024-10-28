ICYMI, China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, has
- to use it to trade with primary dealers in open market operations on a monthly basis
- PBCO says it'll maintain a "reasonable abundance of liquidity in the banking system and further enrich the central bank's monetary policy toolbox"
- operations will be carried out once a month, with a tenor of less than one year
Media comment (Shanghai Securities News):
- New outright reverse repo will cover tenors including three-month and six-month
- New outright reverse repo to improve liquidity adjustments in year ahead
- Introducing new liquidity tool meant to better counteract maturing medium-term lending facility towards year-end
