ICYMI, China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, has

  • to use it to trade with primary dealers in open market operations on a monthly basis
  • PBCO says it'll maintain a "reasonable abundance of liquidity in the banking system and further enrich the central bank's monetary policy toolbox"
  • operations will be carried out once a month, with a tenor of less than one year

Media comment (Shanghai Securities News):

  • New outright reverse repo will cover tenors including three-month and six-month
  • New outright reverse repo to improve liquidity adjustments in year ahead
  • Introducing new liquidity tool meant to better counteract maturing medium-term lending facility towards year-end

Earlier headline post:

People's Bank of China pboc 2