Ackman was interviewed on CNBC. He has been more in the spotlight recently since his great call on bonds a few months back:
And again, from a couple of weeks back:
Just last week:
From his interview Monday, some highlights:
- Fed is probably done
- I think the economy is starting to slow ... is still solid, but it’s definitely weakening. Seeing lots of evidence of weakening in the economy
- The level of real interest rates is high enough to slow things down
- High mortgage rates ... high credit card rates, they’re starting to really have an impact on the economy
