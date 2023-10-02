Ackman was interviewed on CNBC. He has been more in the spotlight recently since his great call on bonds a few months back:

And again, from a couple of weeks back:

Just last week:

From his interview Monday, some highlights:

Fed is probably done

I think the economy is starting to slow ... is still solid, but it’s definitely weakening. Seeing lots of evidence of weakening in the economy

The level of real interest rates is high enough to slow things down

High mortgage rates ... high credit card rates, they’re starting to really have an impact on the economy

