BoA are on the consensus, most are projecting +50bps.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on July 5, the statement is due at 0430 GMT

All four of Australia's 'big four' banks, ANZ, NAB, CBA, Westpac are forecasting +50bp.

ANZ:

"The Reserve Bank looks to be playing catchup with accelerating inflation. The challenge for the RBA is to minimise the spillover into broader inflationary pressures. It seems awake to this challenge"

