The Wall Street Journal (gated) had the piece late last week ICYMI. Comments from soon to retire Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans.

"The Fed is in a good spot having stepped down to a 50-basis-point increase in December"

"If they step it down again to 25 basis points that allows a little more time - as they continue to increase the funds rate to the same point that I was expecting - to let the data evolve"

Friday's NFP result may be the sort of Goldilocks data the Federal Reserve is looking for ... mmmm emphasis on maybe:

Later data wasn't so Goldilocks, a dire result on ISM: