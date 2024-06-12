I posted earlier on the move from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation in response to new US sanctions:

The Bank has now added Hong Kong dollars to the list of FX not possible to trade.

As noted in that linked post, its still possible to trade these currencies OTC via Russian banks.

The latest from the Bank of Russia:

The Bank of Russia made the decision to suspend trading in Hong Kong dollar starting from June 13

Thursday’s trading session in currencies and precious metals, as well as on the Moscow Exchange, in settlements other than US dollar, euro and the Hong Kong dollar, will begin from 9:50 a.m. Moscow time (6:50 a.m. GMT)

Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (better known as the Bank of Russia) Elvira Nabiullina.