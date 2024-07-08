Commerzbank on the Swiss National Bank and Swiss franc, looking for the currency to fall in the months ahead as the Bank cuts:
- SNB have clearly expressed that the strength of the Swissy is not welcome
- Swiss National Bank is “therefore likely to counter this with further interest-rate cuts in the coming months”
- SNB could cut rates twice more this year
- CHF falls should be limited, Commerzbank argue, as global demand for safety is unlikely to disappear
Commerzbank forecasts EUR/CHF to 0.98 by December.
---
