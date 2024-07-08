Commerzbank on the Swiss National Bank and Swiss franc, looking for the currency to fall in the months ahead as the Bank cuts:

SNB have clearly expressed that the strength of the Swissy is not welcome

Swiss National Bank is “therefore likely to counter this with further interest-rate cuts in the coming months”

SNB could cut rates twice more this year

CHF falls should be limited, Commerzbank argue, as global demand for safety is unlikely to disappear

Commerzbank forecasts EUR/CHF to 0.98 by December.

---

Earlier:

EUR/CHF update: