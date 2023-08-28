Sweden's Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden spoke on Monday, saying the crown is undervauked by 20%.

Also:

“Inflation is heading in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go and monetary policy will probably need to remain tight for a fairly long period to come”

a lot of new information on the economy has been incoming over the summer but that it was “too early to say” what it would mean for the Riksbank’s next rate announcement

ps. The Riksbank next meet on September 21