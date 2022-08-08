The data out overnight from the US will be welcomed by the Federal Reserve:

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision is due September 21. There are 3 inflation data points of note, and another jobs report to digest before then:

To save you a click, unless you want to read the whole post of course,

there I one this week, US CPI on Wednesday August 10th

the next in that series is due on September 13th

The next jobs report (NFP) is due on September 2nd.

There is another inflation print, the Federal Reserve's preferred indicator of prices, core PCE report. We've seen the June figures:

The July figures are due on August 26th.