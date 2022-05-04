China is back after the holidays today.

The People's Bank of China issued a statement on Wednesday:

"(We shall) waste no time planning incremental policy tools to support steady economic growth, stabilise employment and prices ... to provide a fair monetary and financial environment"

No further details (what, when, how much) were issued. The Bank has said previously though that measures will be aimed at helipg to meet the needs of the real economy; small firms, the service sector and aviation companies which have been badly hit by the pandemic, for example.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang