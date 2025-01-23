Trump spoke via video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

There were a few items of note, the biggie for me was:

“I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately,”

“And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over.”

Reports note that Trump did not mention the Federal Reserve by name. Which is neither here nor there really, its not like his comments were aimed at the Reserve Bank of Australia or something!

More:

