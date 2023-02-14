The US January CPI data is here:
A few analyst responses incoming:
BoA:
- Today’s report did not drastically alter the risks around the policy outlook.
- We still see risks tilted to a terminal above our baseline estimate of 5.0-5.25% on account of labor markets and risks around services inflation staying sticky
Deutsche Bank
- Identifying "sufficiently restrictive" is a discovery process… we now see the Fed raising rates through July and have lifted our call for the terminal rate to 5.6% (from 5.1% previously)