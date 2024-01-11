US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke from Boston on Wednesday. Given the nature of her remarks I wonder if she has seen the CPI numbers due today already and is softening us up for disappointment? Maybe I'm being too suspicious.

Yellen:

television prices are down by 28% from their peak

used cars and trucks are 11% cheaper

gasoline is down almost $2 a gallon since June 2022

the typical middle-class American household has "more wealth, higher earnings and more purchasing power than before the pandemic."

Here's the "but", though:

"Despite how far we've come, we know significant work remains to be done. For too many families, prices for goods that matter — such as groceries, rents and prescription drugs, are high"

pledged to use “all tools at our disposal” to bring costs down

***

I posted earlier on the inflation data due at 8.30 am US Eastern time:

And, Adam: