A report in Asian trade suggested that the long-rumored move of Fed vice-chair Brainard to the White House could be today. That raises the next question: Who will replace her at the Fed?

Politico floated a few names:

Fed's Daly

Fed's Williams

Former Obama advisor Betsey Stevenson

Morgan Stanley global chief economists Seth Carpenter

They cited 'people connected to the Fed and the White House'. Of course, if they choose Daly or Williams, then that creates a potential opening at the SF or NY Fed and another round of speculation will begin.