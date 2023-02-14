A report in Asian trade suggested that the long-rumored move of Fed vice-chair Brainard to the White House could be today. That raises the next question: Who will replace her at the Fed?
Politico floated a few names:
- Fed's Daly
- Fed's Williams
- Former Obama advisor Betsey Stevenson
- Morgan Stanley global chief economists Seth Carpenter
They cited 'people connected to the Fed and the White House'. Of course, if they choose Daly or Williams, then that creates a potential opening at the SF or NY Fed and another round of speculation will begin.