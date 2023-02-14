Federal Reserve vice chair Brainard

A report in Asian trade suggested that the long-rumored move of Fed vice-chair Brainard to the White House could be today. That raises the next question: Who will replace her at the Fed?

Politico floated a few names:

  • Fed's Daly
  • Fed's Williams
  • Former Obama advisor Betsey Stevenson
  • Morgan Stanley global chief economists Seth Carpenter

They cited 'people connected to the Fed and the White House'. Of course, if they choose Daly or Williams, then that creates a potential opening at the SF or NY Fed and another round of speculation will begin.