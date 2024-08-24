IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas spoke in an interview with Reuters at the Jackson Hole annual economic symposium on Friday. Saud the BoJ can continue to raise rates gradually, a 'data dependent' pace:

inflation is higher than the Bank's 2% target

inflation expectations have started to move "maybe even a little bit above" that target

BOJ's beginning to normalise monetary policy is "certainly something that we think is a good development for Japan"

Gourinchas also weighed in with his two cents on the market volatility:

"I think the market overreacted,"

"... we could see other episodes of market volatility" due to rate cuts from many central banks while the BOJ begins to raise rates

---

I don't know how much attention the Bank of Japan will give his opinions. I suspect not much.

He's right about more volatility to come at least. With Federal Reserve Chair Powell confirming a September rate cut:

And the BoJ hiking, plenty more to come.